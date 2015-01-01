Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To identify risk factors for falling for people with Multiple Sclerosis.



DESIGN: Prospective cohort study.



SETTING: Neurology service in a tertiary hospital.



SUBJECTS: Participants were 101 people with Multiple Sclerosis and Expanded Disability Status Score of 3-6.5. One participant withdrew after the baseline assessment; data were analysed for 100 participants.



INTERVENTIONS: No intervention.



MAIN MEASURES: Outcome was rate of falls, and predictors were Timed Up and Go, Symbol Digit Modalities test, demographics and 15 self-report questions about various symptoms including fatigue, concentration, dual tasking, bladder and bowel control. Three-month prospective diaries recorded falls.



RESULTS: There were 791 falls reported over the 3-month period from a total of 56 fallers. Falls rate per person-year was 32.08 falls. Following multivariable regression analysis, the model with the greatest levels of clinical utility and discriminative ability (sensitivity 88% and area under the receiving operating curve statistic = 0.72, 95% CI 0.62-0.82), included the variables of history of a fall, not having visual problems, problems with bladder control and a slower speed on the Timed Up and Go.



CONCLUSION: This study confirms the high incidence of falls for people with Multiple Sclerosis and provides a risk prediction model including fall history, problems with bladder control, not having visual problems and a slower Timed Up and Go speed that may be used to identify those at greater risk and in need of tailored falls prevention intervention.

