Sadler C, Brett K, Heerboth A, Swisher AR, Mehregani N, Touriel R, Cannon DT. Diving Hyperb. Med. 2020; 50(4): 356-362.
(Copyright © 2020, South Pacific Underwater Medicine Society and European Underwater and Baromedical Society)
33325016
INTRODUCTION: There is no required training for breath-hold diving, making dissemination of safety protocols difficult. A recommended breath-hold dive time limit of 60 s was proposed for amateur divers. However, this does not consider the metabolic-rate dependence of oxygen stores depletion. We aimed to measure the effect of apnoea time and metabolic rate on arterial and tissue oxygenation.
Hyperventilation; Metabolism; Apnea; Apnoea; Breath-hold diving; Diving research; Hypoxia