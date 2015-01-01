|
Wilmshurst P, Clamp M. Diving Hyperb. Med. 2020; 50(4): 421-423.
(Copyright © 2020, South Pacific Underwater Medicine Society and European Underwater and Baromedical Society)
33325026
INTRODUCTION: Drowning is likely to result from impairment of consciousness when scuba diving. Causes include toxic effects of breathing gas, including nitrogen narcosis and oxygen toxicity, and arterial gas embolism.
Faints; Micturition syncope; Neurocardiogenic syncope; Scuba diving; Vasovagal syncope