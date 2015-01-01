SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wilmshurst P, Clamp M. Diving Hyperb. Med. 2020; 50(4): 421-423.

(Copyright © 2020, South Pacific Underwater Medicine Society and European Underwater and Baromedical Society)

10.28920/dhm50.4.421-423

33325026

INTRODUCTION: Drowning is likely to result from impairment of consciousness when scuba diving. Causes include toxic effects of breathing gas, including nitrogen narcosis and oxygen toxicity, and arterial gas embolism.

METHODS: Review of the medical records of scuba divers who had impaired consciousness underwater that could not be attributed to toxic effects of breathing gas or arterial gas embolism.

RESULTS: Four scuba divers had episodes of impaired consciousness when at shallow depths (8-18 m) underwater. The descriptions of the episodes were very similar. Three had histories of recurrent episodes of vasovagal syncope on land.

CONLCUSIONS: Absence of other causes for their impaired consciousness underwater leads to the conclusion that the probable cause was vasovagal syncope.


Faints; Micturition syncope; Neurocardiogenic syncope; Scuba diving; Vasovagal syncope

