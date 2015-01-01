|
Citation
|
Fernández I, Caballero A, Sevillano V, Munoz D, Oceja L, Carrera P. Front. Psychol. 2020; 11: e545662.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33324274 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Antecedents: Previous research on citizens' reactions after terrorist events has shown that positive reactions can also emerge alongside pain and horror. Positive emotions have been widely associated with an abstract style of thinking. In the context of the Paris terrorist attacks in 2015, we explored Spanish citizens' positive reactions - empathic concern, positive emotional climate, and esteem for humanity - and examined the relationships of these responses with an abstract (vs. concrete) style of thinking.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
abstraction; emotional climate; empathic concern; humanity-esteem; terrorist attack