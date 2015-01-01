Abstract

It is well known that women are more likely than men to be diagnosed with depression and to consume antidepressants. The factors related to the medicalisation of depression and their social distribution remain unclear. The aim of this study was to analyse gender inequalities in the medicalisation of depression from an intersectional perspective. This was a cross-sectional study based on data from the European Health Survey relating to Spain. Gender inequalities were calculated using prevalence ratios of women compared to men with a diagnosis of depression and antidepressant use, adjusted for age, depressive symptoms, primary care visits and diagnosis of depression in the case of antidepressant use. After adjustments, the diagnosis of depression and the use of antidepressants were more prevalent in women, especially of lower socioeconomic levels. Gender inequalities in the diagnosis of depression also increased with decreasing level of education. Regarding the use of antidepressants, gender inequalities were not significant in university graduates and people of higher social. The gender inequalities found in the diagnosis and treatment of depression cannot be completely attributed to a higher level of depressive symptoms in women or their greater frequency of visits to primary care. Inequalities are greater in more vulnerable social groups.

Language: en