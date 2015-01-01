|
Citation
|
Saladino V, Mosca O, Lauriola M, Hoelzlhammer L, Cabras C, Verrastro V. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(24): e9257.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33322053
|
Abstract
|
Transgressive conduct and opposition towards the rules often characterize adolescence. During the development, antisocial and aggressive behavior could be a way to grow personally and to be independent. According to previous studies results, the family has a high impact on teens' aggressive behaviors and moral disengagement. Our research involved 2328 Italian adolescents (13-19 years old) who have filled in the following questionnaires: deviant behavior questionnaire; aggression questionnaire; family communication scale; moral disengagement scale; the multidimensional scale of perceived social support. Our study investigated the role of family structure on deviance propensity through family climate and anger dysregulation joint influence. We conducted a mediation analysis to reach this goal using structural equation modeling (SEM). We have also conducted a multigroup analysis in order to evaluate gender differences in the SEM.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
family system; adolescence; aggressive behavior; anger dysregulation; deviance