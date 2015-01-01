|
Citation
|
Sun Y, Lin SY, Chung KKH. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(24): e9308.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33322751
|
Abstract
|
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has adversely affected individuals' mental health. Social isolation as a result of social distancing during the pandemic potentially affects the associations among perceived available peer support, emotional well-being, and depression in university students. The present study examined the associations among university students' perceived available peer support, emotional well-being (as indicated negatively by loneliness and negative affects and positively by positive affects and hope), and depressive symptoms. During the third wave of the COVID-19 outbreak in July, 2020, 255 students at a public university in Hong Kong participated in an online-based survey that assessed their perceived available peer support, emotional well-being, and depressive symptoms.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
COVID-19; depressive symptoms; emotional well-being; hope; loneliness; peer support; positive and negative affects