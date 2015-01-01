|
Citation
Potter LC, Morris R, Hegarty K, Garcia-Moreno C, Feder G. Int. J. Epidemiol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, International Epidemiological Association, Publisher Oxford University Press)
DOI
PMID
33326019
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence (IPV) damages health and is costly to families and society. Individuals experience different forms and combinations of IPV; better understanding of the respective health effects of these can help develop differentiated responses. This study explores the associations of different categories of IPV on women's mental and physical health.
Language: en
Keywords
health; combined abuse/ violence; emotional abuse/ violence; Intimate partner violence (IPV); measurement; physical abuse/ violence; psychological abuse/ violence; sexual abuse/ violence