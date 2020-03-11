|
Henry N, Parthiban S, Farroha A. Int. J. Psychiatry Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
33322983
OBJECTIVE: The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on 11th March 2020. The UK government introduced strict social distancing measures on 23rd March 2020, with the country put into a full lockdown to further halt the spread of the virus.The aims of this article are to ascertain whether there was a rise in the incidence of deliberate self-harm (DSH) presentations to the emergency department at a level one trauma center associated with the introduction of lockdown measures.
Language: en
mental health; trauma; deliberate self-harm; COVID 19