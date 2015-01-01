Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The present study aimed to understand how key risk factors of older adult suicide interact to ultimately lead to death by suicide using data collected post-mortem.



METHOD: A psychological autopsy was used to gather detailed information about psychiatric diagnosis, medical problems, social isolation, and negative attitudes expressed by the individual during the six months prior to their death. Interviews with next-of-kin, medical and psychiatric records, and the Cumulative Illness Rating Scale for Geriatrics were used. Subjects included 32 older adults who died by suicide and 45 older adults who died by natural causes.



RESULTS: Hopelessness, depression, and negative health attitudes were strongly correlated with suicide. Older age was associated with social isolation, suggesting an indirect relationship with suicide via hopelessness, depression, and negative health attitudes. Physical illness did not increase risk. Multivariate analyses suggested that hopelessness fully mediated the effects of social isolation, negative health attitudes, and depression on suicide.



CONCLUSIONS: Psychological factors played the largest role in suicide deaths compared to social isolation and physical illness. Suicide interventions aimed at older adults should ensure hopelessness, depression, and negative health attitudes are primary targets.

Language: en