Rutschmann and co-workers lead off the feature articles this month with a prospective case series study examining the symptoms responsible for the cessation of the Buffalo Concussion Treadmill Test. Chan's group provide the second featured article outlining the biomechanical effects of an in-field sensor-based gait retraining program targeting footstrike pattern modification during running. The third featured article of the month is the Exercise and Sports Science Australia position statement on exercise and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.



Falkenberg's team begin this month's sport and exercise medicine section reporting work that investigates the relationship between dietary intake, meal timing and sleep in Australian Rules football players. In the second article in this section, Bullock and colleagues provide a systematic review investigating the relationship between baseball pitching biomechanics and pain, injury, or surgery. In the final article of the section, Ferriera's group describe a systematic review and meta-analysis of the effectiveness of hip arthroscopic surgery for the treatment of femoroacetabular impingement syndrome...

