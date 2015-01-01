|
Citation
|
Bray MJC, Daneshvari NO, Radhakrishnan I, Cubbage J, Eagle M, Southall P, Nestadt PS. JAMA Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33325985
|
Abstract
|
Mental health experts have predicted changing patterns of suicidality during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, but national mortality data remain unavailable.1 African American individuals are disproportionately impacted by the virologic and socioeconomic consequences of COVID-19, with probable implications for mental health. We hypothesized rising suicide mortality among Black residents of Maryland during COVID-19 crisis periods.2 Characterizing these trends may inform policy with implications for population health...
Language: en