Cameron AY, Benz M, Reed KP. J. Nerv. Ment. Dis. 2021; 209(1): 13-16.
33323792
Individuals diagnosed with borderline personality disorder (BPD) experience significant and pervasive impairment in interpersonal, social, and vocational functioning, and accumulating evidence suggests that impairments in functioning often persist despite significant decreases in symptom severity. Previous research indicates that shame-proneness and guilt-proneness are associated with symptoms of BPD that can affect functioning (such as aggression toward others), but very few studies have examined the impact of shame-proneness and guilt-proneness on validated measures of psychosocial functioning. Forty women with BPD completed measures of shame-proneness and guilt-proneness, psychosocial functioning, and BPD symptom severity.
