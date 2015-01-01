Abstract

The regulations for fitness to drive after a cerebrovascular accident in the German Driving License Regulations (FeV) and the German Evaluation Guidelines for Driving Ability (BGL). are not up to date with the current medical knowledge and not consistent with regulations regarding cardiovascular diseases. This position paper presented by six medical and neuropsychological societies in Germany provides a guideline for the assessment of driving ability after diagnosis of a cerebrovascular disease and addresses three major questions: If there is a functional limitation, how can it be compensated for? What is the risk of sudden loss of control while driving in the future? Are there behavioral or personality changes or cognitive deficiencies interfering with safety while driving? Recommendations for the assessment of driving ability in different cerebrovascular diseases are presented. This article is a translation of the position paper published in Nervenarzt: Marx, P., Hamann, G.F., Busse, O. et al. Nervenarzt 90(4): 388-398.

Language: en