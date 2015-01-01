Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To review the characteristics of the injuries among CrossFit® practitioners, including prevalence and incidence, nature, location and risk factors.



METHODS: PubMed/MEDLINE, EMBASE, Web of Science, Scopus, and SPORTDiscus databases were searched from inception through August 2020, and English-language articles reporting on CrossFit®-related injuries were included. Data including sample (sex, age and demographics) and injuries' characteristics (prevalence, incidence rate, nature, location, percentage of injuries requiring surgery andrisk factors) were extracted.



RESULTS: Overall, twenty-five studies involving a total of 12,079 CrossFit® practitioners met the inclusion criteria. The mean prevalence of injuries among the included studies was 35.3%, with an incidence rate varying between 0.2 and 18.9 per 1000 hours of training. The most injured areas were shoulder (26%), spine (24%) and knee (18%). Among the studies that reported the injuries requiring surgery, the mean percentage was 8.7%. Regarding the risk factors associated with injuries, older age, male sex, a greater body mass index, the existence of previous injuries, the lack of coach supervision, the experience on CrossFit® and the participation in competitions were reported by the studies.



CONCLUSIONS: CrossFit® training has an injury incidence rate similar to weightlifting and powerlifting.



FINDINGS from the studies suggest that the most affected areas are shoulder, spine and knee. The limited quality of the studies prevents us from draw solid conclusions about injury risk factors.

LEVEL OF EVIDENCE OF THE INCLUDED STUDIES: III.

