Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-70288-4, published online 06 August 2020



This Article contains errors.



Due to a filing error, a previous version of this Article was published instead of the final version.



As a result, the Abstract:



"The objective of this work was to investigate self-regulation behaviours, particularly speed management, under distracted conditions due to WhatsApp use. We also studied the influence of different environments and driver characteristics, introducing visual status as one of them. Seventy-five drivers were evaluated in a simulator study involving two test sessions under baseline and texting conditions. A cluster analysis was used to identify two groups with different visual capacity.Lastly, possible predictors of speed management were studied developing a generalised linear mixed model. Our results show that drivers reduced their speeds in the presence of more demanding driving conditions; while replying to a WhatsApp message, on curved road segments and when parked cars are present. Driving speed also correlated with driver characteristics such as age or dual task experience and human factors such as self-perceived risk. Finally, although there were significant differences in visual capacity between the two groups identified, the model did not identify visual capacity membership as a significant predictor of speed management. This study could provide a better understanding of the mechanisms drivers use when WhatsApp messaging and which environments and driver conditions influence how speed is managed."



now reads:



"The objective of this work was to investigate self-regulation behaviours, particularly speed management, under distracted conditions due to WhatsApp use. We also studied the influence of different environments and driver characteristics, introducing visual status (i.e., visual acuity and contrast sensitivity) as one of them. Seventy-five drivers were evaluated in a simulator study involving two test sessions under baseline and texting conditions. A cluster analysis was used to identify two groups with different visual capacity. Lastly, possible predictors of speed management were studied developing a generalised linear mixed model. Our results show that drivers reduced their speeds in the presence of more demanding driving conditions; while replying to a WhatsApp message, on curved road segments and when parked cars are present. Driving speed also correlated with driver characteristics such as age or dual task experience and human factors such as self-perceived risk of texting while driving. Finally, although there were significant differences in visual capacity between the two groups identified, the model did not identify visual capacity membership as a significant predictor of speed management. This study could provide a better understanding of the mechanisms drivers use when WhatsApp messaging and which environments and driver conditions influence how speed is managed."



In the Introduction,



"Research has repeatedly highlighted the negative effects of texting on driving performance8,9,10. This driving behaviour doubles the risk of an accident11, despite the fact that drivers typically self-regulate their driving when distracted. Self-regulation is a dynamic strategy that drivers use to manage the demands on the resources they require to control the vehicle and perform the secondary task, prioritising the former to minimise the safety risk as much as possible12. Self-regulation while distracted includes operations such as paying less attention to the secondary task12, over correcting the vehicle's position9,13, and overcorrecting or reducing speed10,12,13. Speed reduction is a behaviour commonly observed in all distraction types8,10,14,15 because of the difficulties drivers experience in their performance16."



now reads:



"Research has repeatedly highlighted the negative effects of texting on driving performance8-10. Naturalistic driving studies have shown that, whereas primarily cognitive secondary tasks do not seem to increase crash risk50 manual interactions with a mobile phone significantly increase the risk of an accident, largely due to visual distraction51. This result is also supported by a simulator-based study where texting doubled the risk of an accident11, despite the fact that drivers self-regulated their driving when distracted. Self-regulation is a dynamic strategy that drivers use to manage the demands on the resources they require to control the vehicle and perform the secondary task, prioritising the former to minimise the safety risk as much as possible12. Self-regulation while distracted includes operations such as paying less attention to the secondary task12, over correcting the vehicle's position9,13, and overcorrecting or reducing speed10,12,13. Speed reduction is a behaviour commonly observed in all distraction types8,10,14,15 because of the difficulties drivers experience in their performance16. Furthermore, when drivers are distracted by texting messages, their behaviours are different depending on whether they are reading or composing the message. Reading seems to have a greater influence on speed and reaction times, while composing messages affects speed and lane departures, indicating different levels of demand on mental awareness52."



The Methods section has been renamed Data collection. Under the subheading 'Participants',



"Seventy-five drivers (19-68 years) were recruited for the study. All were in good general health and did not have any eye diseases. Participants were required to have a binocular visual acuity of 20/40 or better, the legal level for driving in Spain. They must have had a valid driving license for at least one year and driven at least 1000 km in the last year. Likewise, participants were required to be experienced WhatsApp users (≥ 30 WhatsApp messages per day). Table 1 shows the demographic characteristics of the drivers involved in the study."



now reads:



"Ninety-eight drivers were recruited from the general population via a special online campaign on our website. All were in good general health and did not have any eye diseases. Participants were required to have a binocular visual acuity of 20/40 or better, the legal level for driving in Spain. They must have had a valid driving license for at least one year and driven at least 1000 km in the last year. Likewise, participants were required to be experienced WhatsApp users (≥ 30 WhatsApp messages per day). Of these participants, 16 were excluded due to simulator sickness and seven for not meeting other inclusion criteria (colour vision deficiencies (2), binocular problems (3) and lack of driving experience (2)). Table 1 shows the demographic characteristics of the seventy-five drivers (19-68 years) that were eventually enrolled in the study."



Under the subheading 'Visual assessment', in the subsection 'Driving simulator: road scenarios',



"For driving performance data analysis, we selected a representative length of 100 m along each driving scenario."



now reads:



"For driving performance data analysis, we selected a representative length of 100 m along each driving scenario that contained certain characteristics in terms of road geometry, speed limit and traffic complexity."



In the subsection 'Experimental procedure',



"All participants received at least two training sessions of 15 minutes before the experiment, with a 1-week washout period between them. Then, they were tested in two different sessions to measure driving under baseline and texting conditions.



In the texting condition, participants received six WhatsApp messages, with five short general knowledge questions and one simple mathematical problem. They were instructed to answer these questions in a similar manner as occurs in actual driving, that is, prioritising the driving task. All messages were of a similar length (30-55 characters) and sent at specific points along the route that were strategically selected so drivers could be observed performing the dual task in the 10 scenarios selected for data analysis. Participants drove with the smartphone held by a support located to the right of the steering wheel. They used their own smartphones to ensure they were familiar with its operation."



now reads:



"All participants received at least two training sessions before the experiment so they could familiarise themselves with the driving simulator. The training sessions lasted about 15 minutes and were conducted using similar routes to those used in experimental sessions, but without any traffic or pedestrians. After completing the training, they were tested in two different sessions to measure driving under baseline and texting conditions. To avoid any possible learning effects, there was a 1 week interval between the training and experimental sessions, and the order of administration of the experimental sessions was also random. If any symptoms of simulator sickness were noted at any stage during the study, the session was interrupted and the participant excluded from the study.



Visual tests were administered at the beginning of experimental sessions, one in each session and in a random order. Participants took a 10-minutes break between the visual test and the experimental drive. Thus, each experimental session lasted about 40 minutes.



In the texting condition, participants received six WhatsApp messages, with five short general knowledge questions and one simple mathematical problem (e.g., "What is the last day of the week?", "What are the colours of the French flag?", or "If the bill is €12.50 and I pay with a €50 note, how much change should I receive?"). They were instructed to answer these questions in a similar manner as occurs in actual driving, that is, prioritising the driving task. All messages were of a similar length (30-55 characters) and sent at specific points along the route that were strategically selected so drivers could be observed performing the dual task in the 10 scenarios selected for data analysis. Replies required typing between 2 and 16 characters, as this length is considered realistic from the perspective that a driver could do this in a real driving scenario. During the texting session, we recorded the time and point along the route where drivers started and finished interacting with the mobile phone. This guaranteed that the data analysed in the scenarios corresponded with the moment that participants were engaged in the secondary task. Participants drove with the smartphone in a cradle located to the right of the steering wheel when they were not interacting with it. However, when reading or writing WhatsApp messages, they were free to do so as they would normally, i.e., holding the phone in their hands. This is important to increase the external validity of the experiment, as we wanted to simulate realistic phone use while driving. Participants also used their own smartphones to ensure they were familiar with its operation."



