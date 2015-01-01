Abstract

Children's exposure to intimate partner violence (IPV) is an adverse childhood experience that often results in academic, behavior, and mental health difficulties. This study reviewed the empirical studies examining the relationship between children's exposure to IPV and an emotional-behavioral disability (EBD). Studies were included in the review if they examined the relationship between exposure to IPV and EBD among children under 18. This research identified three empirical studies that analyzed the relationship between exposure to IPV and EBD. The review demonstrated that few studies had been conducted that explored the relationship between children's exposure to IPV and EBD and that most of the extant studies are dated.



FINDINGS from this review showed that children exposed to IPV were more likely to have EBD compared to other disabilities such as a learning disability, hearing disability, speech and language disability, and an intellectual disability. Higher frequency of violence exposure was associated with EBD. Practice implications include assessing children's functioning at school and discussing with families or caregivers the option of requesting an evaluation for EBD for children with severe emotional or behavioral difficulties. Special education evaluators assessing children for EBD should consider screening for children's exposure to IPV and providing resources for IPV. Future research should conceptualize the full range of IPV experiences and collect exposure data from children directly using a validated measure.

