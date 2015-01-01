|
Citation
Ravi KE, Black BM. Trauma Violence Abuse 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
33323045
Abstract
Children's exposure to intimate partner violence (IPV) is an adverse childhood experience that often results in academic, behavior, and mental health difficulties. This study reviewed the empirical studies examining the relationship between children's exposure to IPV and an emotional-behavioral disability (EBD). Studies were included in the review if they examined the relationship between exposure to IPV and EBD among children under 18. This research identified three empirical studies that analyzed the relationship between exposure to IPV and EBD. The review demonstrated that few studies had been conducted that explored the relationship between children's exposure to IPV and EBD and that most of the extant studies are dated.
Language: en
Keywords
scoping review; children’s exposure to intimate partner violence; emotional and behavioral disorders; emotional disturbance; witnessing domestic violence