Abstract

BACKGROUND: Recent studies have started disentangling components of disturbed sleep as part of the post-concussive syndrome, but little is known about the workers with an injury' perspectives on post-injury sleep changes or what causes these changes.



OBJECTIVES: To determine the effects of work-related concussion/mild traumatic brain injury (wr-mTBI) on perceptions of refreshing sleep in workers with an injury and to identify the relevant factors responsible for sleep changes.



METHODS: We studied post-concussive changes in sleep in 66 adults (50% men, 42% aged 30-50 years, median post-injury days: 155) who had sustained wr-mTBI and experienced functional limitations long after the injury. We collected sociodemographic, occupational and health status data and identified variables related to post-concussive changes in refreshing sleep.



RESULTS: Forty-seven workers with wr-mTBI (79% of men, 64% of women) perceived their sleep as being refreshing before injury and unrefreshing afterwards (χ2 = 67.70 for change, χ2 = 27.6 for women and χ2 = 41.1 for men, p < 0.0001). Post-concussive losses in refreshing sleep were associated with socio-demographic, occupational, and health status data variables. Sex stratification revealed differences between men and women.



CONCLUSIONS: Workers with wr-mTBI experience clinically meaningful changes in refreshing sleep that are associated with modifiable variables. The observed differences in functional outcomes between men and women warrant further study.

