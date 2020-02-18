Abstract

'Peace journalism' was originally conceived in contrast to 'war propaganda'. However, this does not do justice to the processuality of escalating conflicts. Above all in the beginning, thus in marginally to moderately escalated conflicts, de-escalation oriented journalism should react to the respective state of escalation of a conflict or respectively adapt to it. This necessitates a sensitive set of tools that makes it possible to recognize even minor deviations from peace, which here is defined with a range of 'peace conditions'. In the course of a conflict's escalation, specific 'blind spots' increasingly arise in the perception of the conflict constellation and in the perception of the other party, the 'opponent'. De-escalation oriented reportage must identify these gaps in perception and counter them with a complete picture of the conflict.



'Friedensjournalismus' wurde ursprünglich in Abgrenzung zu 'Kriegspropaganda' konzipiert. Dies wird der Prozesshaftigkeit von eskalierenden Konflikten jedoch nicht gerecht. Vor allem in beginnenden, also in geringfügig bis moderat eskalierten Konflikten, sollte deeskalationsorientierter Journalismus auf den jeweiligen Stand der Eskalation eines Konflikts reagieren bzw. auf diesen angepasst werden. Dies erfordert ein sensibles Instrumentarium, das es ermöglicht, auch geringfügige Abweichungen vom Frieden zu erkennen, der hier mithilfe einer Reihe von 'Friedensbedingungen' definiert ist. Im Zuge der Eskalation eines Konfliktes entstehen zunehmend bestimmte 'blinde Flecken' in der Wahrnehmung der Konfliktkonstellation und in der Wahrnehmung der anderen Partei, des 'Gegners'. Deeskalationsorientierte Berichterstattung muss diese Lücken in der Wahrnehmung identifizieren und ihnen ein vollständiges Bild des Konflikts entgegensetzen.

Language: de