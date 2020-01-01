Abstract

The purpose of this study was to determine the relationship veterans living between depression and anxiety, and professional status, socio-economic status and educational status. Simple random sampling method was used for designating sample. The sample consist of veterans living in different parts of Kosovo. The total number of the sample was 555 including 468 male and 87 female. In the study, the Depression, Anxiety and Stress (DASS) Scale have used to collect data. The data was interpreted evaluating veterans in terms of gender, marital status, get help or not, permanent disability, death of relative, professional status, socio-economic status and educational status. According to the statistical analysis of the data gathered from the participant of the research it has been found that there are significant differences between the levels of depression, anxiety and stress in terms of professional status, social-economic and educational status of Kosovo veterans.



Keywords: Kosovo, Depression, Anxiety, Stress, Veterans



Bu çalışmanın amacı, Kosova'da yaşayan gazilerin depresyon, anksiyete ve stres düzeylerinin: mesleki durum sosyo-ekonomik ve eğitim durumuna göre farklılaşıp farklılaşmadığı belirlemektir. Araştırmanın örneklemini Kosova'nın farklı bölgelerinde ikamet etmekte olan gaziler arasından 'Basit Seçkisiz Örnekleme yoluyla seçilen gaziler oluşturmaktadır. Araştırma örneklemi 468'i erkek ve 87 kadın olmak üzere toplam 555 gaziden oluşmaktadır. Çalışmada verilerin toplanması için, ''Depresyon, Anksiyete ve Stres (DASS) Ölçeği'' kullanılmıştır. Araştırmadan elde edilen verilerin istatistiksel analizi sonucunda; Kosova gazilerinin, mesleki durum, sosyo-ekonomik ve eğitim durumu açısından depresyon, anksiyete ve stres düzeyleri arasında anlamlı farklılıklar olduğu bulunmuştur.



Anahtar Sözcükler: Kosova, Depresyon, Anksiyete, Stres, Gazi.



