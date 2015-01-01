|
Meaux LT, Doran SC, Cox JM. J. Aggress. Confl. Peace Res. 2020; 12(4): 209-222.
(Copyright © 2020, Emerald Group Publishing)
PURPOSE Unconscious biases against certain groups aid in forming assumptions which may be promulgated in the USA via popular news media linking rare but memorable violent acts with specific groups. However, the relationship between marginalized group association, assumptions regarding the motive for violent acts and individual media consumption has never been directly examined. This study aims to directly examine this relationship.
Biases; Islam; Mass violence; Media; Mental illness; News