Abstract

Safety supervision aims to safeguard the overall interests of the corporation, and ensure its safety production together with sustainable development. It is the key to reducing accident rates, and safeguarding employees’ safety and corporate property. The establishment of safety supervision system requires specify strategies. However, it is difficult to determine such strategies in an objective manner under complex environments. Therefore, first, this paper combined an external factor evaluation matrix (EFEM) and an internal factor evaluation matrix (IFEM) to analyze the internal and external safety environments faced by X Group Corporation (XGC). Second, the strength-weakness-opportunity-threat (SWOT) approach was employed to qualitatively analyze and explore the alternative safety supervision strategies. Following this, the most attractive strategies were selected from alternatives by using the quantitative strategic planning matrix (QSPM), namely construction of the safety culture system, clarification of modes and organizational structure of safety supervision, and improvement of the safety performance evaluation system. These strategies were subsequently applied in the construction and improvement of the XGC’s safety supervision system. This study can provide reliable theoretical and methodological support for the establishment of corporations’ safety supervision systems.

