Citation
Heisel MJ, Flett GL. Aging Ment. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
33327729
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: To initially assess psychometric properties of two abbreviated versions of the Geriatric Suicide Ideation Scale (GSIS): a 10-item Brief Geriatric Suicide Ideation Scale (BGSIS), and a 5-item Geriatric Suicide Ideation Scale-Screen (GSIS-Screen).
Language: en
Keywords
assessment; older adults; resiliency; suicide prevention; risk; screening; BGSIS; GSIS; GSIS-Screen; Suicide ideation