Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To initially assess psychometric properties of two abbreviated versions of the Geriatric Suicide Ideation Scale (GSIS): a 10-item Brief Geriatric Suicide Ideation Scale (BGSIS), and a 5-item Geriatric Suicide Ideation Scale-Screen (GSIS-Screen).



METHODS: A series of psychometric analyses was conducted, assessing the internal consistency, test-retest reliability, construct and predictive validity of the abbreviated GSIS scales. This was done by selecting-out GSIS items from a combined dataset of studies on suicide ideation in older adults: 1) The GSIS scale development study (n = 107); 2) A clinical trial of Interpersonal Psychotherapy (IPT) modified for suicidal older adults(n = 25); 3) A longitudinal study of risk and resiliency to suicide ideation in community-residing older adults (n = 173).



RESULTS: Overall findings demonstrated strong internal consistency, test-retest reliability, concurrent and predictive validity for the BGSIS and GSIS-Screen with older adults across community, clinical, and residential settings.



CONCLUSION: Study findings support the use of the abbreviated GSIS scales when conducting research on suicide risk identification among older adults. Future research is recommended testing these scales prospectively in public health, residential, and clinical settings, in research and healthcare delivery contexts.

Language: en