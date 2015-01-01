SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Heisel MJ, Flett GL. Aging Ment. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13607863.2020.1857690

PMID

33327729

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To initially assess psychometric properties of two abbreviated versions of the Geriatric Suicide Ideation Scale (GSIS): a 10-item Brief Geriatric Suicide Ideation Scale (BGSIS), and a 5-item Geriatric Suicide Ideation Scale-Screen (GSIS-Screen).

METHODS: A series of psychometric analyses was conducted, assessing the internal consistency, test-retest reliability, construct and predictive validity of the abbreviated GSIS scales. This was done by selecting-out GSIS items from a combined dataset of studies on suicide ideation in older adults: 1) The GSIS scale development study (n = 107); 2) A clinical trial of Interpersonal Psychotherapy (IPT) modified for suicidal older adults(n = 25); 3) A longitudinal study of risk and resiliency to suicide ideation in community-residing older adults (n = 173).

RESULTS: Overall findings demonstrated strong internal consistency, test-retest reliability, concurrent and predictive validity for the BGSIS and GSIS-Screen with older adults across community, clinical, and residential settings.

CONCLUSION: Study findings support the use of the abbreviated GSIS scales when conducting research on suicide risk identification among older adults. Future research is recommended testing these scales prospectively in public health, residential, and clinical settings, in research and healthcare delivery contexts.


Language: en

Keywords

assessment; older adults; resiliency; suicide prevention; risk; screening; BGSIS; GSIS; GSIS-Screen; Suicide ideation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print