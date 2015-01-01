|
Papousek I, Reiter-Scheidl K, Lackner HK, Weiss EM, Perchtold-Stefan CM, Aydin N. Behav. Sci. (Basel) 2020; 10(12): e191.
PMID
33327481
Abstract
Research indicates that non-human attachment figures may mitigate the negative consequences of social exclusion. In the current experiment, we examined how the presence of an unfamiliar companion dog in the laboratory effects physiological and behavioral reactions in female emerging adults after social exclusion compared to inclusion.
Language: en
Keywords
social exclusion; affiliation; companion dog; transient heart rate response