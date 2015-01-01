|
Smith NS, Capron DW. Behav. Sleep Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Routledge)
33327779
OBJECTIVE/BACKGROUND: Nocturnal panic involves experiencing panic attacks out of a sleeping state without obvious causes. Roughly half of patients with panic disorder will experience nocturnal panic in addition to panic attacks while awake, or daytime panic. Like daytime panic, nocturnal panic also occurs in other disorders such as PTSD. The Fear of Loss of Vigilance theory is currently the only model available to explain nocturnal panic. It suggests nocturnal panickers fear states in which they cannot easily react to or protect themselves from danger. The current study sought to expand upon the existing theory by including constructs from the broader anxiety literature. Nocturnal panickers were expected to report higher scores on these measures when compared to daytime panickers and non-panickers.
Language: en
anxiety; panic disorder; sleep; vigilance threshold