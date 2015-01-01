Abstract

A 65-year-old male patient with depression and psychosis sustained a traumatic brain injury (TBI) after a suicide attempt involving a motor vehicle. Immediately post-injury, the patient's psychiatric symptoms completely resolved, and cognitive function improved, with minimal neurological deficits. We describe the first case, to our knowledge, of a patient with a paradoxical complete and spontaneous resolution of multiple psychiatric symptoms (depression, psychosis, and suicidal ideation) immediately following a closed-head, left hemispheric TBI.

