Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We sought to determine the accuracy of embedded performance measures for the D-KEFS Color Word Interference Test that were recently proposed by Eglit et al. In particular, we wanted to determine if these indices would be associated with a specificity of at least.90, an Area Under the Curve of at least.70 and a positive likelihood ratio of at least 2.



METHOD: We used logistic regression to investigate how well these indices could distinguish persons with traumatic brain injury (n = 169) who were evaluated within 1-12 months after injury. All participants had been classified on the basis of at least three independent performance validity tests as valid performance (n = 145) or invalid performance (n = 24).



RESULTS: None of the three indices that Eglit et al. had proposed as embedded performance measures for the D-KEFS Color Word Interference Test achieved the a priori defined minimally acceptable level of specificity. One of them did meet the criteria for Area Under the Curve as well as positive likelihood ratio.



CONCLUSION: The current results do not support the application of the Eglit et al. embedded performance validity measures for the D-KEFS Color Word Interference Test in the clinical evaluation of patients with traumatic brain injury.

Language: en