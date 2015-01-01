SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Donders J, Hayden A. Clin. Neuropsychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13854046.2020.1861659

PMID

33327855

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We sought to determine the accuracy of embedded performance measures for the D-KEFS Color Word Interference Test that were recently proposed by Eglit et al. In particular, we wanted to determine if these indices would be associated with a specificity of at least.90, an Area Under the Curve of at least.70 and a positive likelihood ratio of at least 2.

METHOD: We used logistic regression to investigate how well these indices could distinguish persons with traumatic brain injury (n = 169) who were evaluated within 1-12 months after injury. All participants had been classified on the basis of at least three independent performance validity tests as valid performance (n = 145) or invalid performance (n = 24).

RESULTS: None of the three indices that Eglit et al. had proposed as embedded performance measures for the D-KEFS Color Word Interference Test achieved the a priori defined minimally acceptable level of specificity. One of them did meet the criteria for Area Under the Curve as well as positive likelihood ratio.

CONCLUSION: The current results do not support the application of the Eglit et al. embedded performance validity measures for the D-KEFS Color Word Interference Test in the clinical evaluation of patients with traumatic brain injury.


Language: en

Keywords

specificity; Assessment; performance validity

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print