Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Examine relationships between self-perceived irritability, prospective memory, and quality of life (QOL) following mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI).



METHODS: 75 OEF/OIF/OND-era Veterans (56 deployment-related mTBI; 19 no history of TBI), were administered a battery of neuropsychological tests and self-report measures of mood and QOL. Self-perceived irritability was measured using the Neurobehavioral Symptom Inventory. Prospective memory (PM) was measured using the Memory for Intentions Test (MIST).



RESULTS: Self-perceived irritability was significantly higher for Veterans with, versus without, a history of deployment-related mTBI. Among Veterans with a history of mTBI, self-perceived irritability was inversely associated with PM performance, even after adjusting for PTSD severity. Greater self-perceived irritability was also associated with higher depressive symptoms and reduced QOL for perceived physical health, psychological health, social support, and environmental factors; however, only social support remained significant after adjusting for PTSD severity. Depression symptom severity was not significantly associated with PM, suggesting that PM may be uniquely related to self-perceived irritability rather than mood dysregulation more generally.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings provide preliminary evidence of a relationship between PM and self-perceived irritability in Veterans with a history of mTBI. PM and irritability may be related via their mutual reliance on high-level cognitive control.



RESULTS illustrate possible cognitive and affective factors contributing to psychological and interpersonal challenges for this population. Future investigations with larger and more diverse samples are needed to replicate findings and explore potential mechanisms linking irritability and PM following mTBI.

Language: en