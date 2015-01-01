SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Di Sarno M, De Candia V, Rancati F, Madeddu F, Calati R, Di Pierro R. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2020; 219: e108439.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.drugalcdep.2020.108439

33333362

BACKGROUND: Due to the high pressure they sustain, family members of substance users are thought to experience negative consequences in mental and physical health. This scoping review provided a comprehensive overview on the mental and physical health of adult Affected Family Members (AFMs).

METHOD: We searched in-journal English articles in PubMed, with no date limit, guided by the concepts of stress, strain, and burden, and including several terms related to substance use. Eligibility criteria included focus on adult AFMs, mental and physical health, and clinical forms of substance use.

RESULTS: PubMed search identified 3549 articles, with 46 additional papers from other sources. Fifty-six articles were included, quantitative (N = 39), qualitative (N = 15) and both (N = 2). Quantitative findings show that AFMs are subject to increased stress and burden, and impaired mental health. Variable rates of physical problems emerge, with some medical conditions being more common among AFMs of substance users versus controls. Finally, evidence shows increased risk for aggression and reduced quality of life and social adjustment. AFMs report higher stress and strain if they are women, in low socio-economic families, and co-habiting with more severe substance users. Qualitative studies additionally suggest that stigma, self-blame, and social isolation are common.

CONCLUSIONS: AFMs of substance users represent a population at higher risk for negative health-related outcomes and should be systematically regarded as targets for treatment.


Substance use; Stress; Burden; Affected family member; Strain

