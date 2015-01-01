SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ogawa N, Nanayama Tanaka C, Ishido M, Nakamura T, Nishiwaki M. Front. Physiol. 2020; 11: e587215.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Research Foundation)

DOI

10.3389/fphys.2020.587215

PMID

33329036 PMCID

Abstract

Walking speed as one index of gait ability is an important component of physical fitness among older adults. Walking speed-arterial stiffness relationships have been studied, but whether poor walking speed is associated with higher segment-specific arterial stiffness in older adults is unclear. We thus aimed to examine the relationship between walking speed and segmental arterial stiffness among older community dwellers. This study was a cross-sectional study of 492 older Japanese community dwellers (age range, 65 to 96 years). Heart-brachial PWV (hbPWV), brachial-ankle PWV (baPWV), heart-ankle PWV (haPWV), and cardio-ankle vascular index (CAVI) were used as arterial stiffness indices. Walking speed, strength, flexibility, and cognitive function were also assessed. The participants were categorized into low (Slow), middle (Middle), and high (Fast) tertiles according to walking speed. The CAVI and baPWV were significantly lower in Fast than in Slow. Significant decreasing trends in CAVI and baPWV and a tendency toward decreasing trend in haPWV were observed from Slow to Fast, whereas hbPWV did not significantly differ among tertiles and no trend was evident. The results remained significant after normalizing CAVI and PWVs for multicollinearity of arterial stiffness indices and major confounding factors, such as age, gender, body mass index, blood pressure, cognitive function, and each physical fitness. Therefore, these findings suggest that poor walking speed is associated with higher segment-specific arterial stiffness of the central and lower limbs, but not of upper, in older adult community dwellers.


Language: en

Keywords

cardiovascular disease; arteriosclerosis; cardio-ankle vascular index; gait ability; pulse wave velocity

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print