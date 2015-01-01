|
Carter HE, Gauntlett L, Amlôt R. Health Secur. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
In the event of an incident involving the release of hazardous material (eg, chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear agents), key actions can be taken to reduce harm and protect the people involved. The quicker actions can be taken, the less harm will occur. Guidance is, therefore, needed to help nonspecialist members of the public to act rapidly before emergency responders arrive. The "Remove, Remove, Remove" campaign includes critical information for anyone who is at or near the immediate scene of a hazardous material release. Using a representative sample of 1,000 members of the UK population, this study examined the impact of the information campaign on knowledge and perceptions both before and during the immediate response to an incident.
Public health preparedness/response; CBRN; Mass emergency; Preincident information; Psychological impacts; Risk communication