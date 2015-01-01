|
St Vil C, Hall EC, Sheppard M, Williams M. Inj. Prev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Hospital-based violence intervention programmes (HBVIPs) are a promising strategy to reduce trauma recidivism and promote safety among victims of violent injury. While previous studies have demonstrated cost-effectiveness and positive impact on the lives of victims, there are a number of key limitations in the study designs of this evidence base. This study seeks to address the methodological shortcomings of previous research, determine the efficacy of HBVIPs using a randomised control study design, and provide a better understanding of successful service allocation within an HBVIP.
violence; treatment; public health; randomised trial; implementation / translation; penetrating injury