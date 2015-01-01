Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Hospital-based violence intervention programmes (HBVIPs) are a promising strategy to reduce trauma recidivism and promote safety among victims of violent injury. While previous studies have demonstrated cost-effectiveness and positive impact on the lives of victims, there are a number of key limitations in the study designs of this evidence base. This study seeks to address the methodological shortcomings of previous research, determine the efficacy of HBVIPs using a randomised control study design, and provide a better understanding of successful service allocation within an HBVIP.



METHODS AND ANALYSIS: The current study is 1 of 12 demonstration projects being implemented around the country with the purpose of bolstering the ability to provide effective, culturally appropriate and trauma-informed services for boys and men harmed by violence. We propose a randomised control trial in which male victims of violence receive one of two interventions: treatment as usual versus enhanced services. The purpose is to determine which intervention leads to reductions in trauma recidivism over the period of 1 year from contact with the programme. Differences will also be monitored on measures of mental health, quality of life and attitudes towards violence. Analyses employed will include Kaplan-Meier analysis and Cox proportional hazards regression with death and recidivism being the outcomes of interest.



ETHICS AND DISSEMINATION: Study procedures have been approved by the Institutional Review Boards of the University at Buffalo and four hospitals.



RESULTS will be submitted for publication in peer-reviewed journals.

