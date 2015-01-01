SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Andriessen K, Krysinska K, Rickwood D, Pirkis J. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(24): e9356.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph17249356

PMID

33327577

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Having someone close die through suicide or another form of traumatic death is a distressing event in the lives of adolescents, putting them at risk of grief and mental health ramifications. As most research in this field has been focused on intrapersonal grief reactions, this study aimed to broaden the perspective by exploring the impact of the death through an interpersonal lens.
METHODS: The study involved individual and group interviews with bereaved adolescents (n = 20) and parents of bereaved adolescents (n = 18), and thematic analysis of the data.
RESULTS: The analysis yielded three themes: (i) the death is a life-changing experience, (ii) the death differentiates you from your peers, and (iii) the death impacts on the family system.
CONCLUSIONS: The study revealed the devastating impact of the deaths on adolescents, their relationships with peers and the family system. Adolescents' grief must be understood within the context of their agency and their immediate social environment. The findings clearly indicate that support for bereaved adolescents should incorporate the familial context.

Keywords: Bereavement


Language: en

Keywords

adolescents; mental health; suicide; bereavement; grief; family; support; traumatic death

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print