Abstract

This correlational-multivariate, cross-sectional quantitative study diﬀerentially determined by sex the prevalence of dating victimization by violence, the self-perception of victimization, and the attempt to ask for help to end a problematic relationship, as well as analyzing the explanatory weight of the attitudes to gender roles and Christian spirituality on these variables. The study sample, non-probabilistic and by convenience, was comprised of 759 Chilean university students. 63.9% were women and the average age was 20.5 years (SD=1.69). Men report suﬀering more physical violence and violence by coercion, and women have more tools to perceive their situation of victimization and to ask for help. Transcendent attitudes are a protective factor, stereotypes a risk factor, and the influence of religion is paradoxical. However, the explanatory power of these variables is low. In conclusion, dating violence is a problem present in the study sample, with the experience of victimization being diﬀerent for men and women.

