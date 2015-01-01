|
Banyard V, Edwards K, Herrington R, Hopfauf S, Simon B, Shroll L. J. Community Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
AIMS: Efforts to improve prevention of sexual and relationship violence (SRV) among adolescents call for more centering of youth voices, experiences, and skills to design prevention programs that incorporate youth engagement rather than those that are designed by adults for youth. Amplifying the voices of historically marginalized youth are especially needed. Photovoice (PV) is a participatory action method that can empower youth and generate prevention knowledge.
Keywords
prevention; sexual violence; adolescence; bystanders; photovoice; relationship violence; youth voice