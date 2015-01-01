Abstract

Substance use in victims of sexual assault, whether voluntary or involuntary, changes the aftermath and recovery process significantly, affecting the way memories are processed and recalled, the chances of developing significant mental health complications, and the disclosure reactions that the survivor receives. Clinicians must understand these differences in order to provide the best possible care to survivors. This article provides an overview of these topics, detailing some of the nuances of interviewing, testing, and the physiology of memory formation and how that affects the outcomes of prosecution in these crimes.

