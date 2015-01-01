Abstract

This study aimed to describe the sport injuries of elite collegiate athletes, and to examine the influence of career length, past injuries, and psychological factors on the treatment period and willingness to pay (WTP) for treatment.A survey was conducted among students of the Department of Physical Education, Korea National Sport University.



RESULTS were interpreted through frequency analysis and multiple linear regression analysis.All students currently in training (n = 624, mean age 21 ± 2 years) participated in this study. 12-month prevalence of sports injuries was 56%. The locations of the most common and severe injuries were the knee, ankle, and back. The most frequent types of common injury were sprain, ruptured ligament, and bruising. The location of injuries varied according to the sports discipline. The treatment period was influenced by sports discipline, career length, location, and type of injury, and fear of further injuries. Treatment period was associated with the reason for fear of injuries, and WTP was influenced by fear of further injuries.Our study suggests that specific management plans for athletes based on disciplines, past injuries, and their emotional responses to previous injuries are required for rehabilitation and return to sports following treatment.

