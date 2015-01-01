Abstract

During 2015-2018, there were annual averages of 42 ED visits per 100 total population, 42 ED visits per 100 nonhomeless persons, and 203 ED visits per 100 homeless persons. Within each region, the rate of ED visits among homeless persons was higher than the rate for nonhomeless persons. The rates of visits for nonhomeless persons did not differ by region; however, among homeless persons, visit rates were higher in the West (268) than in the Northeast (127) and South (170) and higher in the Midwest (234) than in the Northeast.



Source: National Center for Health Statistics, National Hospital Ambulatory Medical Care Survey, 2015-2018. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/ahcd/ahcd_questionnaires.htm.

