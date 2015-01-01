Abstract

The study of survivors of a serious suicide attempt (SSA)--an attempt that would have been fatal had it not been for the provision of rapid and effective emergency treatment--can help researchers understand the suicidal mind. Serious suicide attempters are epidemiologically very similar to those who died by suicide, and thus can serve as valid proxies for studying suicides. In this paper, our objective was to briefly review the main risk factors that may facilitate more dangerous suicide behavior with high levels of intent. Our review highlights several dimensions of risk factors for SSAs, including psychopathology, mental pain, communication difficulties, decision-making impulsivity, and aggression. Several studies have indicated that the interaction between some of these dimensions, especially between mental pain and interpersonal difficulties, may serve as major catalysts for SSAs. Suicidal risk assessment should incorporate a designated evaluation of these risk factors as part of suicide prevention models.

Language: en