Abstract

Subjects with ADHD suffer from inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. Clinicians often assume that specific symptoms of ADHD are bound to affect sexual desire by increasing the frequency of hypersexuality. There is a lack of knowledge about the comorbidity between ADHD, hypersexuality, and paraphilias. The aim of this article was to provide a review of the literature on the association of ADHD and hypersexuality and paraphilias and to discuss the screening and the management of these syndromes when associated with ADHD. A systematic review of the literature was performed in PubMed, PsychInfo, and Embase databases. The studies reviewed show that some individuals who suffer from ADHD report hypersexuality and paraphilias, but no clear data emerged supporting the idea that hypersexuality and paraphilias are more frequent in an ADHD population. On the other hand, some studies showed a high prevalence of ADHD in hypersexual and paraphilic subjects. This is the first systematic review of hypersexuality and paraphilias in individuals with ADHD. However, the results are limited by differences in the methodology and measurement instruments for hypersexuality and paraphilias as well as by the small number of studies and the small sample sizes of many studies.

