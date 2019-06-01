SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ochoa-Orozco SA, Gutiérrez-Segura JC, Coral-Leiton AM, Trejos-Orozco EA, Gutiérrez-Sanjuán I, Carvajal-Guevara JD. Rev. Colomb. Psiquiatr. 2020; 49(4): 289-292.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Sociedad Colombiana De Psiquiatria)

DOI

10.1016/j.rcp.2019.06.003

PMID

33328022

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Leukoencephalopathy is a myelin disorder caused by multiple agents, including substance abuse.

CASE: A 28-year-old man arrived at the emergency department having suffered from asthenia, dizziness, disorientation and ataxia for two months. He had a two-year history of heroin inhalation. He arrived in a normal physical condition. Brain magnetic resonance showed bilateral diffuse hypointense lesions in the white matter. At day 3 after admission, he presented neurological deterioration, stupor, haemodynamic instability, respiratory failure, and died.

DISCUSSION: Toxic leukoencephalopathy symptoms start with inattention, memory and personality changes, and may eventually cause dementia and death. Heroin inhalation is a common practice and can lead to leukoencephalopathy.

CONCLUSIONS: Leukoencephalopathy associated with heroin inhalation is a rare entity that mainly affects young adults and has a high social impact. Its aetiology is unclear, it has no effective treatment and there is a high mortality rate. Heroin consumption is on the rise in Colombia, so TL should be considered by medical staff.


Language: en

Keywords

Colombia; Heroin; Heroína; Leucoencefalopatía; Leukoencephalopathies

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print