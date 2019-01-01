Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Several studies show high rates of childhood traumatic events in subjects incarcerated in prison institutions.



OBJECTIVE: To assess the prevalence and gender differences of different types of childhood adverse experiences and their correlation with psychopathological and criminological variables in incarcerated individuals.



MATERIAL AND METHODS: An epidemiological, descriptive-observational study was conducted in two psychiatric prisons located in Argentina and 84 subjects of both sexes participated. A socio-demographic questionnaire was used, the SCID I and II scales and the Adverse Childhood Experiences questionnaire.



RESULTS: 91.7% of the participants had suffered some adverse experience in childhood. A high rate of physical (63%) and emotional abuse (61%) was detected. We found gender differences in the type of child abuse and the crimes committed. Significant relationships were found between some childhood adverse events and psychiatric disorders, crimes committed and recidivism.



CONCLUSIONS: In accordance with other studies, there was a high prevalence of adverse childhood experiences in incarcerated individuals and significant gender differences in the type of child abuse, in psychiatric disorders, in the crimes committed and recidivism.

Language: en