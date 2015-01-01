Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To estimate the prevalence of accidental falls in women and to identify possible associations of sociodemographic, clinical and lifestyle variables with falls, in 2007 and 2014.



METHODS: Two cross-sectional studies were performed, in 2007 and 2014, within the Projeto de Saúde de Pindamonhangaba (PROSAPIN - Pindamonhangaba Health Project), with women aged between 35 to 75 years. Probabilistic samples were selected among women living in the municipality and participating in the Health Family Strategy. Data collection included: face-to-face interview, anthropometric examination and blood test. The outcome variable "have you fallen in the last six months?" was raised during the interview. The prevalence of falls in 2007 and 2014 were estimated by score with a 95% confidence interval (95%CI). Multiple logistic regression models were constructed to identify the association of independent variables with the occurrence of falls for each year based on the odds ratio (OR). We used the Stata 14.0 software for statistical analysis.



RESULTS: The prevalence of accidental falls were: 17.6% (95%CI 14.9-20.5) in 2007 and 17.2% (95%CI 14.8-19.8) in 2014. In 2007, factors associated with falls were: aged 50-64 years (OR = 1.81; 95%CI 1.17-2.80), high school (OR = 1.76; 95%CI 1.06-2.93), hyperuricemia (OR = 3.74; 95%CI 2.17-6.44), depression (OR = 2.07; 95%CI 1.31-3.27), poor sleep (OR = 1.78; 95%CI 1.12-2.82) and daytime sleepiness (OR = 1.86; 95%CI 1.16-2.99). In 2014, they were: aged 50-64 years (OR = 1.64; 95%CI 1.04-2.58), hyperuricemia (OR = 1.91; 95%CI 1.07-3.43) and depression (OR = 1.56; 95%CI 1.02-2.38), plus metabolic syndrome (OR = 1.60; 95%CI 1.03-2.47) and musculoskeletal pain (OR = 1.81; 95%CI 1.03-3.18).



CONCLUSIONS: Falls occur significantly in women aged 50 years or over, indicating that they are not restricted to older adults and that there is a need to initiate preventive measures earlier. Both studies showed similar magnitudes of occurrence of accidental falls and reinforced their multifactorial nature. In addition, hyperuricemia may be a potential new factor associated with falls.

Language: en