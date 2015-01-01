Abstract

Landslide displacement monitoring plays a fundamental role in the study of landslide evolution mechanisms, forecasting, risk assessment, prevention, and control. To fill the deficiencies of traditional instrumentation for measuring landslide displacement distributed along lateral direction, a landslide displacement measurement method based on deformation-coupled pipeline trajectory measurement is proposed, and a pipeline trajectory inertial measurement instrument is developed. The developed instrument, primarily comprised of a single shaft gyro, two axis accelerometers, and an external roller encoder, is designed as an axial half strapdown-radial half platform structure combined with a mechanical gravity platform. This structure avoids the singularity of pitch angle and roll angle and can expediently calculate a pipeline trajectory with an Eulerian transformation when obtaining several basic physical variables, e.g., the axial linear velocity, pitch angle, roll angle, and azimuth angle. Additionally, the pipeline trajectory, measured at different times, possesses the ability to reflect the displacement evolution feature of landslides. The results of prototype simulation tests imply a single measurement accuracy of a 12 cm/100 m span and a singly periodic multiple (more than five times) measurement accuracy of a 3 cm/100 m span, which meets medium-precision displacement measurement requirements for a landslide. Additionally, the finished instrument has been successfully applied to the deformation monitoring of the Majiagou I# landslide, which further verifies its feasibility and offers a reference for similar landslides.

