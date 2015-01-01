Abstract

The article "Outcomes of Community‐Based Suicide Prevention Approaches that Involve Reducing Access to Pesticides: A Systematic Literature Review" by Reifels L, Mishara B, Dargis L et al in Volume 49 (4) August 2019 pp 1019‐1031 has an error in the Acknowledgements section where it is stated "Lakshmi Vijayakumar and Michael Phillips have received in the past financial support from Syngenta to conduct investigations of pesticide suicide prevention involving restriction of access to means." This statement is incorrect, and Dr Lakshmi Vijayakumar has not received any funding or financial support now or in the past for conducting any investigation/research on pesticide suicide prevention involving restriction of access to pesticide or any suicide prevention from Syngenta or the pesticide industry. The error is highly regretted.

Language: en