Abstract

The somatic sequelae of accidents and violent events can vary from uninjured to fatal but the psychological impact can vary from integrity, to transient reactions up to severe and chronic trauma-related mental health disorders. In a dynamic interaction they determine the individual processing and coping in the aftermath, the mid-term and long-term outcome of medical treatment and of psychosocial rehabilitation.Appropriate consideration of the psychological sequelae of trauma requires attention and sensitization, knowledge about widespread complaints and symptoms after potential traumatic events and their typical courses over time. A careful perception of early warning signals and basic skills of clinical management are required. When more specific psychodiagnostic and psychotherapeutic interventions seem necessary, mental health specialists have to be consulted within a staged care model.

Language: de