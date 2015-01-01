Abstract

Guided by the Resilience Portfolio Model, this study examined strengths associated with well-being and post-traumatic growth (PTG) among women who had experienced intimate partner violence (IPV). Participants were 109 Spanish women who were receiving specialized psychological services for IPV. They completed a survey on multiple indicators of strengths, subjective well-being, and PTG. The results indicated that PTG was positively correlated with well-being and all strengths. Univariate analysis comparing levels of PTG showed significant differences in all factors, except emotional regulation and optimism. Post hoc analyses revealed two patterns, with some strengths distinguishing across all levels of PTG, and others only discriminating the most resilient women (as indicated by PTG) from the rest. Multivariate analyses accounted for 42% of the variance in posttraumatic growth and 52% in well-being. The results suggest ways to promote well-being and resilience among victimized women.

