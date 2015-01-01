Abstract

This retrospective descriptive analysis of 837 patients seeking postassault care at an academic hospital in the United States describes characteristics of sexual assault survivors from a sociocultural context, with a specific focus on describing survivors presenting for sexual assault nurse examiner (SANE) exams and confirming existing literature on assault characteristics, such as disabilities and alcohol and/or drug use. Assaults resulting in SANE exams increased over time. Drug and/or alcohol use at the time of the assault was reported in 44.8% of cases and 20.8% of survivors reported having a disability. Understanding the demographic and sexual assault characteristics of survivors is fundamental to providing sensitive and responsive care.

Language: en